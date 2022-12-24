'Good Governance Day' function to be held at Panchkula today

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will organise a state-level function in Panchkula on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' on Sunday, December 25, in which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest. The Chief Minister will felicitate 118 officers and employees for simplifying work through a digital medium during government service in various departments. These include 'State Level Awards' and 'State Flagship Scheme Awards' for Good Governance.



Giving information about this, an official spokesman said that a total of five employees, including Virendra Kumar Bansal, Director General of the National Health Mission Department, will be felicitated with the State Level Awards.

Similarly, a total of 14 employees including inspector Rajeev in the Police Department, five employees including Additional Director (Administration) in the School Education Department, Vivek Kalia, seven employees including Chief Controller of Finance, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, B B Gupta, four employees including Technical Director, Revenue Department, Gurpreet Singh, seven employees including Joint Director, Horticulture Department, Ranbir Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Aditya Pratap Dabas, seven employees including Executive Engineer, Development and Panchayat Department, Navdeep Anand, six employees including Chief Engineer, Public Health Department, Devendra Dahiya and seven employees including Vice Chancellor, Sri Vishwakarma Skill University, Raj Nehru, will be felicitated with State Level Awards.

He further informed that three employees including Information Public Relations Officer, Aditya Chaudhary in Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, six employees including State Immunization Officer, Health Department, Virender Singh Ahlawat, five employees including Cooperative Department Managing Director, Harco Bank, Rahul Uppal and three employees including CGM of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, MR Sharma will be given the State Level Awards.

The spokesperson further said that several departments would also be given the awards for making the flagship schemes digitally simple.