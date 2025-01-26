Good governance cornerstone for prosperous J-K: LG

Jammu: Highlighting the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir over the past several years, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said good governance is pivotal to fostering peace, development and inclusivity in the region.

He said it is the collective responsibility of all to maintain peace and harmony, ensuring that the dreams of the local youth are not hindered by divisive forces.

Addressing the main Republic Day function here, Sinha said the successful conduct of Assembly Elections in September-October last year underscores the positive change and this achievement is credited to all the citizens who participated in this democratic exercise, demonstrating their faith in the democratic values and future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people now look to the Government with renewed expectations, aspiring for an environment that promotes meaningful employment, sustainable development, social inclusivity, and robust economic growth – paving the way for an enhanced quality of life for all,” he said.

For further strengthening and ensuring peoples participation at a broader level, the Lt Governor said elections for local bodies will be conducted for establishing three-tier Governance structure.

“Good governance is the cornerstone for a prosperous and harmonious future and is pivotal to fostering peace, development, and inclusivity in the region. By focusing on transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies, the government has prioritized empowering local communities through participatory decision-making and equitable resource distribution,” he said.

He said initiatives like digital governance, streamlining public services, and promoting socio-economic programs aim to bridge developmental gaps and strengthen public trust.

“Jammu and Kashmir has always been a land of unity in diversity. We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of brotherhood. It is our collective responsibility to maintain peace and harmony, ensuring that the dreams of our youth are not hindered by divisive forces,” Sinha said.

He said the Union Territory has witnessed remarkable progress in various sectors of development.

“From infrastructure development to social welfare, from education reforms to healthcare advancements, our administration has been relentless in its pursuit of growth and equity,” he said.

Seeking support of the people, the Lt Governor said “As we look to the future, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our focus remains on sustainable development, fostering innovation, and empowering every citizen to realize their potential. The essence of democracy lies in the participation of its people, and your involvement is vital in shaping a brighter tomorrow,” he said.