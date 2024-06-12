Gone are days of one-person rule: Sharad Pawar taunts BJP

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said gone are the days of one-person rule as the new government at the Centre could not have been formed by the BJP without the help of other parties.



With the coalition government in place at the Centre, the Modi guarantee is now over, a change made possible by the power of the voters, he said.

Pawar was speaking during a meeting in Pune’s Purandar tehsil, a part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency where he had come to review the water scarcity situation.

“Elections are over and a government has been formed (at the Centre). Last 10 years, the government was one person, but now it has been freed from it (that system). This time, the government has been formed with the help of others.

“The situation was such that the govt would not have been formed without the help of the chief ministers of Bihar (Nitish Kumar) and Andhra Pradesh (N Chandrababu Naidu). The govt has been formed with their help, which means gone are the days of one person running the government. It also means that Modi’s guarantee, about which we used to hear, is over and power to end it (this guarantee) lies with you,” the former Union minister said.

He said the Lok Sabha election outcome showed that a similar result will be seen in the state Assembly polls.

“After the Lok Sabha poll results are replicated in the state Assembly polls, I will give the reins of the state in your hands,” Pawar told the gathering.