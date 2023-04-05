GoI gives target to form 30 women FPOs

Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO) formed in Rajasthan by bringing together with many women self-help groups are proving to be highly successful and the government of India, looking at the success of these FPOs, has given a target to form 30 additional women FPOs in the state.

It is to be mentioned that many women self-help groups were formed in the state through Rajasthan GrameenAajeevikaVikas Parishad (Rajeevika) to empower rural women. These additional women FPOs will be constituted in this month itself.

Rural Development department secretary and Mission director Manju Rajpal said that all the 35 FPOs have been constituted as allotted by the GoI in 2022-23. These FPOs entering into many new sectors have proved themselves. Apart from the share capital of the members in FPO and the equity grant received from the government, an amount of Rs 6 lakh has been fixed for the management of FPO. Hundreds of members of various SHGs can join an FPO. She said that FPOs formed by Rajeevika are doing the works by adding value to the agricultural products such as apple custard pulp, nutritious laddoos based soybean, cattle feed marketing, production and distribution of honey and mustard oil production through kachchighani.

JhalawariMahilaKisan Producer Company Ltd. – Jhalawar – this women FPO is working in producing and marketing money. The number of women members is around 700. This FPO was started with a share capital of around Rs 19 lakh of the members and the government provided an equity grant of Rs 10 lakh. The honey produced by this FPO is marketed in the name of ‘MadhusakhiJhalawari Honey’.