Godhra train burning case: Convict gets bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to a convict serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train coach burning case, noting that he has been in jail for the last 17 years.



A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submission of a lawyer, appearing for one of the convicts Faruk, that he be granted bail considering the period undergone till now.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, termed the offence as the "most heinous" in which 59 people, including women and children were burnt alive and sought hearing of the appeals of the convicts at the earliest.

The top law officer opposed the bail plea and said usually stone pelting is an offence of minor nature, however, in the instant case, the train coach was bolted and stones were pelted to ensure that passengers cannot come out.

Moreover, stones were thrown at fire tenders also, he added.

"He (the convict seeking bail) instigated others and pelted stones and injured the passengers. Under normal circumstances, pelting of stones may be a lesser offence... But this is different," he said.

"In the facts of the case, the application of bail made by Faruk... is granted. The applicant was convicted of offences punishable under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sentenced to suffer imprisonment for life.