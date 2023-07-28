GOBARdhan scheme brings 1,212 CBG plants in 60 days

New Delhi: It seems the initiatives taken by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has started yielding results as its GOBARdhan initiate, which is aimed at creating ‘wealth from waste’, has started scripting success stories in a span of just 60 days of its launch.



According to a senior official, the states/UTs as well as compressed bio gas (CBG) operators have shown a significant interest in the GOBARdhan scheme as on date over 1,212 plants, including 320 CBG plants and 892 biogas plants, have been registered on unified registration portal for GOBARdhan, which was launched by the minister on June 1, 2023.

The plants are spread across the length and breadth of the country covering as many as 450 districts, the official said, adding that the portal was created with an objective to streamline the registration process of functional, under construction and yet to start biogas/ CBG plants across the country.

Considering the renewed commitment and focus of the government in creating a nurturing biogas ecosystem, it is projected that the number of operators would rise further, the official said.

The Centre has framed a scheme for Market Development Assistance (MDA) of Rs 1500/tonne for promotion of organic fertilizers, which is a byproduct of GOBARdhan plants. The Centre has also brought changes in fertilizer control order (FCO) to make marketing of organic manure (FOM) and liquid fermented organic manure (LFOM) easier.

The other steps taken by the government to promote GOBARdhan scheme include exemption in central excise duty to CNG blended with CBG to prevent double taxation, inclusion of CBG in the list of activities for trading of carbon credit under bilateral/cooperative approaches, etc.