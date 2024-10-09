Goalpokhar: Child hurt in crude bomb blast

Raiganj: A 10-year-old boy sustained injuries when a crude bomb exploded in an under-construction shop at Godahaat, under the Goalpokhar Police Station in North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday afternoon.



The child, who sustained leg injuries in the explosion, is currently receiving treatment at Kishanganj Medical College and Hospital in Bihar. Upon investigation on Wednesday, the police recovered another crude bomb from the site. The explosion has sparked tension and fear among the local residents.

Mamamad Hossain, an eye witness said: “The child was innocently chasing a pigeon that was perched on the wall of the shop. As he attempted to move a bag that was lying amidst bamboo poles inside, a bomb accidentally fell to the floor and exploded, causing the injury. We are deeply worried about the safety of our children after this incident.”

Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of the Islampur Police, stated: “We have already detained a suspect for questioning and a case has been registered. We are actively pursuing the arrest of all

those responsible.”