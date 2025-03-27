Goa Police to fast track chargesheet in Casino Pride assault case of ED officials

Panaji: In a fast turn of events, it is reliably learnt that the Goa Police is expediting the filing of the chargesheet in Casino Pride assault case involving Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Following an adverse notice from New Delhi, Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar has taken direct oversight of the investigation, signalling the urgency surrounding the case.

The case stems from an incident on December 12, 2024, when an ED team led by Assistant Director Poluri Chenna Kesava Rao was allegedly attacked and detained by staff members of the offshore casino vessel, Casino Pride, during a search operation. According to the FIR filed by Panaji Police, the assault involved the casino’s director, Ashok Wadia, along with senior employees Gopal Ramnath Naik and Arati Raja. The accused reportedly threatened the ED officials, citing strong political backing in both Goa and Delhi.

“The investigation is progressing rapidly, and we are ensuring that all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined,” a senior Goa Police official stated.

Additionally, the ED’s complaint alleges that Wadia and his staff tampered with crucial evidence, including the deletion of electronic records linked to an ongoing money laundering probe. This led the police to register charges under sections 132, 223, 224, 127, and 238, read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Wadia was subsequently summoned for questioning on December 20, 2024.

The controversy intensified after Wadia was seen on social media in international locations, prompting speculation about how he managed to leave the country despite serious allegations against him.

Wadia has been under multiple investigations. In October 2024, the ED’s Lucknow office summoned him in connection with the Amrapali case, a high-profile real estate fraud. The Supreme Court, in Bikram Chatterji & Ors Vs Union of India, highlighted financial irregularities linked to Wadia.

Meanwhile, the ED’s Lucknow office is separately probing his family in another money laundering case.

Wadia’s relative, Vinod Chopra, whose family has financial stakes in Casino Pride, is also under investigation. Chopra’s son, Pratik Chopra, plays a key role in the casino’s management. However, Vinod Chopra is believed to have left for Canada in 2022, avoiding scrutiny by the Delhi Income Tax Department’s Unit III.

Wadia’s legal troubles are not new. He was arrested by Goa Police in May 2021. Normally, he surrounds himself with about 10-15 private bodyguards and moves around in a convoy of cars with wailing sirens.