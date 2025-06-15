Goa Police introduces AI platforms ‘Spot the Scam’ & ‘Radical Content Analyser’ to improve cyber watchfulness

PANAJI: In a historic initiative to strengthen cyber security and update law enforcement, the Goa Police today introduced two sophisticated AI-based tools, Spot the Scam and Radical Content Analyser, designed in collaboration with BITS Pilani Goa Campus. The launch event was organised in Panaji and was chaired by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, who appreciated the collaborative effort between the police force and academics. The technology was ideated and built during the Goa Police Hackathon 2024 and forms a part of a bold digital transformation initiative pursued by the Goa Police.

The event was attended by top police officers such as Director General of Police Alok Kumar, Inspector General of Police Keshav Ram Chaurasia, Deputy Inspector General Ajay Krishan Sharma, and Director of BITS Pilani Goa Campus, Suman Kundu. Senior superintendents, deputy superintendents, faculty members, and students at BITS Pilani also participated in the function, with several joining online. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated the students of BITS Pilani and the Goa Police in his speech on their innovative partnership. He highlighted that the tools are not merely useful for Goa but are a model for the whole nation. He reiterated the government’s support for such initiatives in the coming days and said the Goa Police has become one of the most technologically advanced police forces in the country. He also remembered the appreciation these tools had drawn from the Union Home Minister during a review meeting in March 2025.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Crime & Cyber Crime, Rahul Gupta, shared information regarding the motive and development process of the two tools. The recently launched “Spot the Scam” is an AI/ML-powered platform that identifies and marks fake websites and mobile Apps based on several layers of digital inputs, such as URLs of websites, SSL certificates, and app permissions. It also has a public interface accessible on [https://spotthescam.in](https://spotthescam.in) and is also integrated with the Goa Police and Goa Tourism websites, providing direct, real-time access to citizens.