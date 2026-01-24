Goa nightclub fire case: ED conducts raids in 3 states

Panaji/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids in Goa, Delhi and Haryana after it filed a money laundering case against the owners of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year, officials said.

At least nine premises, including the offices and residential locations of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra and co-owner Ajay Gupta located at Kingsway Camp in the national capital, Tatvam Villas in Gurugram (Haryana) apart from that of former sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa Roshan Redkar and panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar in Goa are being searched.

Some documents have been recovered by the investigators from some premises, officials said.

Redkar and Bagkar are alleged to have facilitated and issued illegal trade licences and NOCs for the club, as per ED officials.

Agency officials are also present at the premises of Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national and also one of the owners of the club, to examine the money laundering angle arising from the illegal conversion of ‘khazan’ land (salt pan) on which the Birch by Romeo Lane club was located.

The Goa Police has got issued a Red Notice from the Interpol against Khosla as he is not present in India. The action is being undertaken after the federal probe agency booked a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The fire broke out on December 6, 2025 at the nightclub in Goa’s Arpora village, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident. The Luthra brothers fled the country hours after the incident and travelled to Thailand. They were later deported to India on December 17 last year and are currently in the custody of Goa police.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had informed the state assembly early this month that the nightclub operated under different names over the years and that his government will conduct a probe into its violations since 1999.