Goa murder: Accused non-cooperative, say cops

PANAJI: The police custody of AI start up CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing her four-year-old son, was extended by five days on Monday after a Goa court was told she was not cooperating with the probe.



Seth was produced before Goa Children’s Court after her initial remand of six days expired.

Police told the court it was yet to find the motive of the crime and also needed to confront her with details of the statement provided by her estranged husband Venkat Raman. Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8 while she was travelling in a taxi with the body of her son, who she is alleged to have smothered to death in a Candolim-based service apartment, stuffed in a bag.

A senior official said she has been completely non-cooperative and continues to deny she killed her son.

The police told court it wants to conduct DNA tests for matching purposes on her and the child for which samples need to be collected. The official said this is part

of procedure.