Goa land conversion row: The House of Abhinandan Lodha under spotlight again

Panaji: Goa has witnessed significant public outcry against Town and Country Planning (TCP) and Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane in the past week as activists and concerned citizens have accused him of facilitating large-scale, unauthorised land conversions that threaten the state’s ecological balance.

Central to these allegations is the claim that approximately 25 lakh square metres of land were converted to settlement zones between 2023 and 2025 under Section 17(2) of the TCP Act.

Recently, hundreds of protesters gathered at Church Square in Panaji, demanding Rane’s removal from his ministerial position. The demonstration, organised by various NGOs, including Goencho Avaaz, saw participation from around 300 individuals across different sectors.

The protesters attempted to march to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s official residence to present their grievances but were intercepted by the police.

Goencho Avaaz President Swapnesh Sherlekar and Goa Foundation Director Claude Alvares have been at the forefront of the movement. They highlighted that Rane’s actions have not only led to “indiscriminate land conversions” but also “compromised critical wildlife habitats”.

For instance, Rane approved the construction of a resort on the Surla plateau within the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a move seen as detrimental to the sanctuary’s integrity, they claimed.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha has faced criticism for its real estate ventures in Goa. In September 2024, the company released an advertisement with the caption “Delhi Rulers,” which was deemed controversial and led to the state government directing the firm to withdraw it.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Activist Swapnesh Sherlekar has made three main charges against the minister -- “bringing in Section 17 (2) whose rules and regulations have been struck down by the court under which 25 lakh square metres have been converted; using Section 39 (A) for sale of zones and corruption and conflict of interest in Bicholim’s House of Abhinandan Lodha project which is of Vishwajit Rane”.

Rane has dismissed the calls for his resignation, asserting that the government is not run by NGOs and emphasising his commitment to serving the state’s interests.