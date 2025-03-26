Goa Land Controversy: The House of Abhinandan Lodha Under Spotlight Again

In the past week, Goa has witnessed significant public outcry against Town and Country Planning (TCP) and Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane. Activists and concerned citizens have accused him of facilitating large-scale, unauthorized land conversions that threaten the state's ecological balance. Central to these allegations is the claim that approximately 25 lakh square meters of land were converted to settlement zones between 2023 and 2025 under Section 17(2) of the TCP Act.

On March 20, 2025, hundreds of protesters gathered at Church Square in Panaji, demanding Rane's removal from his ministerial position. The demonstration, organized by various NGOs including Goencho Avaaz, saw participation from around 300 individuals across different sectors. The protesters attempted to march to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's official residence to present their grievances but were intercepted by the police.

Goencho Avaaz President Swapnesh Sherlekar and Goa Foundation Director Claude Alvares have been at the forefront of this movement. They highlighted that Rane's actions have not only led to indiscriminate land conversions but also compromised critical wildlife habitats. For instance, Rane approved the construction of a resort on the Surla plateau within the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a move seen as detrimental to the sanctuary's integrity.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha has faced criticism for its real estate ventures in Goa. In September 2024, the company released an advertisement with the caption "Delhi Rulers," which was deemed controversial and led to the state government directing the firm to withdraw it.

As quoted in The Goan Everyday, Swapnesh Sherlekar stated, “It is time to call out corporate developers like the House of Abhinandan Lodha who are entering Goa under the guise of investment and systematically changing the fabric of our local communities.” Claude Alvares, Director of Goa Foundation, echoed this sentiment in Herald Goa, saying, “These real estate companies are not just altering landscapes—they’re displacing livelihoods and undermining ecological safeguards that took decades to secure.”

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Activist Swapnesh Sherlekar has made three main charges against the Minister: bringing in Section 17 (2) whose rules and regulations have been struck down by the court under which 25 lakh square metres have been converted; using Section 39 (A) for sale of zones and corruption and conflict of interest in Bicholim’s House of Abhinandan Lodha project which is of Vishwajit Rane.

In response to the mounting pressure, Rane has dismissed the calls for his resignation, asserting that the government is not run by NGOs and emphasizing his commitment to serving the state's interests.

This crisis underscores the ongoing tension between development initiatives and environmental conservation in Goa. Activists remain steadfast in their demand for accountability, emphasizing the need to protect Goa's ecological heritage from unchecked urbanization and policy decisions that may favor short-term gains over long-term sustainability.








