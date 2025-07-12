Goa govt approves infra projects worth Rs 149 cr

Panaji: The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 149 crore, including a hostel at medical college, reconstruction of a bridge and redevelopment of government buildings. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired the 206th board meeting of the GSIDC on Friday. Several important infrastructure projects aimed at public convenience, urban rejuvenation, and institutional development were approved during the meeting, said a state government spokesperson.

The projects include a new boys' hostel at the Goa Medical College in Bambolim for an estimated cost of Rs 113 crore and the demolition and reconstruction of a bridge at St Estevam village in North Goa at a cost of Rs 21 crore. The GSIDC also approved the development of the old bus stand at Margao in South Goa at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, upgradation of the municipal market at Sankhalim and redevelopment of old government buildings in Margao. The chief minister addressing the Board said these projects were part of the state government's commitment to upgrading civic infrastructure, improving public utility spaces, and building modern, accessible facilities for people. He emphasised that the GSIDC continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Goa's infrastructure with quality and speed and that the government is committed to delivering timely and efficient public infrastructure for Viksit Goa 2037.