Goa: FIR against resort owner after Italian envoy’s wife injured in fireworks

PANAJI: The Goa Police has booked the owner of a resort after the wife of the Italian ambassador to India suffered a head injury due to fireworks set off from the beach-facing facility, an officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on January 1 during the New Year celebrations at Ashvem beach in North Goa.

“Police registered an FIR on Friday (February 2) after Honorary Vice Consul of Italy in Goa, Shrinivas Dempo, lodged a complaint. The case was registered under section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code,” the police officer said.

The accused rashly and negligently allowed the launching of fireworks from the premises of the resort. Paola Ferri, wife of Vincenzo de Luca, the Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, suffered a head injury after she was struck by fireworks, as per the FIR.

“We will record a statement of the victim and initiate further process. We are yet to arrest the owner of the resort,” the officer added.