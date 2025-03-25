Goa CM Sawant appointed convenor of GoM on GST revenue analysis

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been appointed as the convenor of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST revenue analysis, officials said on Tuesday. The GST Council, in the 55th meeting held on December 21, 2024 at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, decided that the GoM on Analysis of Revenue from GST may be reconstituted with revised terms of reference. The office of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council, in a memorandum issued on March 3, 2025, appointed Sawant as the convenor. The other members of the committee include Samrat Chaudhary (deputy chief minister of Bihar), Om Prakash Choudhary (Chhattisgarh finance minister), Kanubhai Desai (Gujarat finance and energy minister), Payyavula Keshav (Andhra Pradesh minister for finance, planning, commercial taxes and legislative), Ajit Pawar (Maharashtra Dy CM and finance minister), Harpal Singh Cheema (Punjab finance minister), Thangam Thennarasu (Tamil Nadu finance and human resources management minister) and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Telangana finance and planning minister).

As per the memorandum, the terms of reference for the GoM comprise state-wise revenue trend analysis, including the identification of revenue patterns across sectors and regions. The GoM is mandated to review details of revenue from inter-state outward supply, review sector-wise analysis and identify and recommend sectors specific issues that need policy intervention or enforcement measures. The group is also mandated to analyse the effect of macroeconomic policy changes and sectoral/geographical factors on GST revenue, including the specific challenges faced by agrarian and smaller states. It will also analyse the consequences of amendments made in the GST Act and rules/ notifications. The GoM will also review and recommend harmonisation of anti-evasion, audit, and scrutiny tools developed by various agencies to create a unified enforcement and compliance platform. The group is also mandated to suggest suitable measures/policy intervention for course correction for revenue augmentation, particularly for the states suffering high revenue shortfall, the memorandum said.