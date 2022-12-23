GMADA intensifies drive against unauthorised constructions

Chandigarh: To keep intact the beauty of the model city of Punjab, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has intensified its ongoing drive against violators, who have erected unauthorised constructions in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

This drive was started last month at the directions of Aman Arora, Minister for Housing and Urban Development (H&UD), Punjab.

The matter of unauthorised constructions was brought to the notice of H&UD Minister during a meeting on November 19 with local MLA Kulwant Singh and district authorities. Taking serious note of the issue of mushrooming of unauthorised constructions, the minister had ordered GMADA officials to launch a drive

immediately to curb the increasing spate of illegal constructions and encroachments in SAS Nagar.

Acting on the directions of the minister, the regulatory wing of GMADA has undertaken a series of drives and has demolished unauthorised constructions from various areas.

Acting tough against violators, it has removed at least 50 structures at the foundation level and some superstructures at Jhampur village.