GM mustard: Tests prescribed, dropped; no health expert participated in appraisal, claims report

new delhi: The Coalition of GM-free India, a group of NGOs opposing genetically modified crops, on Friday released a report alleging “violations” in the evaluation and approval of GM mustard, including non-participation of health experts in appraisal.



There was no immediate response from the environment ministry on the report.

In October, the environment ministry allowed the environmental release of the Dhara Mustard Hybrid (DMH-11) developed by Delhi University for its seed production and testing before its commercial release. At present, Cotton is the only GM crop allowed for cultivation in India.

Before the testing could start, the coalition approached the Supreme Court seeking its directions to stop the trials.

According to activists and farmers, GM mustard is a herbicide-tolerant crop and toxic chemicals sprayed on the plant would impact the health of the people consuming it.

They also argue that it is environmentally unsustainable and does not suit Indian agricultural conditions.

The report comes ahead of a crucial hearing by the apex court on the matter on January 10.

The Coalition of GM-free India cited information received through RTI, media reports, and government guidelines in the report and alleged that “the approval demonstrates total failure of India’s limited biosafety regulations and also showcases the serious deficiencies in the regulatory regime”.

Quoting a media report, the group said the Directorate of Rapeseed Mustard Research had received the seeds on October 22 last year before the formal approval was given on October 25.