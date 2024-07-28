GM ECR conducts window trailing inspection of Patna-Gaya, Gaya-DDU railway section

Hajipur:Window trailing inspection of Patna-Gaya and Gaya-DDU railway section was conducted on Sunday by Chhatrasal Singh, General Manager of East Central Railway.

During this, the General Manager inspected the railway tracks, railway bridges etc. of the railway section. The General Manager expressed satisfaction over the better maintenance of the railway track and directed to take all possible steps for safer railway operations.

During the inspection, the GM reviewed the work related to the ongoing station redevelopment at Gaya Junction with the officials and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials.