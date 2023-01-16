GM Ashutosh Gangal reviews performance of Northern Railway

NEW DELHI: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, escalators, lifts, fans, drinking water, lightings, PA system, toilets for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade etc. He also reviewed the progress of mobility enhancement and other developmental infrastructure works and freight loading. He informed that Northern Railway has earned Rs 483 crore from sale of scrap. He also instructed to maintained good record of punctuality of trains and expedite the works related with mobility enhancement and conducting drives to check the progress. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds and removal of scrap lying near tracks.