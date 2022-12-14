Millennium Post
GM Ashutosh Gangal reviews performance of Northern Railway

13 Dec 2022
NEW DELHI: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway. During the meeting, deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms,

washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, escalators, lifts facilities for divayangjans. He also reviewed the progress of mobility enhancement, developmental infrastructure works, freight loading and safety on tracks.

