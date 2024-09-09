Global Sikh Council calls for amendment to Sikh Gurdwaras Act

Chandigarh: The Global Sikh Council (GSC) has urged the prompt amendment of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925, citing its numerous loopholes that enable government intervention in the administration of gurdwaras and delay general elections to constitute the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).



In a press release, Kanwaljit Kaur, President of the GSC highlighted that while the original intent of this act was commendable, aiming to return control of gurdwaras to practicing Sikhs from non-Sikh control but the legislation lacks provisions requiring the union government to consult the SGPC before making any amendments. The GSC asserts that the act should be revised to mandate government consultation with the SGPC prior to any amendments.

The GSC, emphasised that Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the supreme authority of the Sikhs since the 17th century, is currently placed under the control, supervision, and management of the SGPC by section 85(1) of the Act.

Suggesting necessary reforms in this section, Kaur demanded that Sri Akal Takht Sahib be removed from section 85(1) allowing it to regain its independence and autonomy as it had prior to the Act’s implementation.

She further proposed that rules be established to ensure a separate budget for Sri Akal Takht Sahib and that it be empowered to choose its own employees, including religious experts.