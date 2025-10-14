Global Punjabi Association felicitates Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday was honoured with the “Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award” by the Global Punjabi Association here. This honour was conferred upon him in recognition of his “inspiring leadership, commitment to social harmony, and continuous efforts for the welfare of the Sikh community in Haryana”.

Saini, who attended the programme as chief guest, paid obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and released “Tilak Janju Ka Rakha”, a book by Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chief patron of the Association.