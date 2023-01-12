Global Investors Summit: Always available as CEO of Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan

In the 7th edition of the Global Investors Summit (GIS), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was available always as a CEO of the state, Indore would be the next destination for IT sector in the country.

The state’s two-day summit of global investors is being held in Indore, the commercial capital of the state. The Presidents of Guyana and Suriname Mohammad Irfan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi, respectively, attended the inaugural ceremony of the GIS-2023, as the special guests.

Addressing the investors virtually, PM Modi said that in the ‘Azadi ke Amrit Kaal’ of Indian Independence, everyone was indulging to build a developed India. “The strength and determination of Madhya Pradesh will play a crucial role in it. The state is extraordinary and amazing, from faith, and spirituality to tourism and from agriculture and education to skill development,” Modi said.

On this occasion, CM Chouhan said that the summit was truly global where the representatives and delegates from 84 countries were participating.

Chouhan has said that once MP was in a sickly state but now many countries are watching the work being done in basic areas including cleanliness and environmental protection, and several products of the state including wheat are being exported. He expressed hope that MP would contribute more than 550 billion US dollars to the country’s economy, as PM Modi has expected it to be 5 trillion by 2026.

Promoting the state’s industrial amenities, the CM said more than 300 industrial areas in the state including food parks, plastic parks, and now medical device parks are also being developed. From investment point of view, the state has a favourable environment and investors themselves have started believing in it. The state has been working continuously in the pharma, automobile, skill development, IT, defence, and renewable energy sectors. The pharma sector has been doing well and the state has the fourth rank in readymade industries.

The CM announced that the state government will provide a customised package as per the requirement of the industries. Assuring investors, Chouhan said he would be available always as the CEO of MP and meet industrialists every Monday.

MP, the cleanest state of India has the highest growth rate in the country, has been moving rapidly towards development and its per capita income has increased to 1.37 lakh, Chouhan added.

“MP has sufficient water land, around 2 lakh acres, and it would be allotted within 24 hours for industries on priority. The state has many minerals and more than 25,000 megawatts of energy is being generated. It supplies to Delhi’s Metro Rail,” the CM added.

“There is industrial peace and the terror of dacoits has been eradicated. MP is leading the country in good governance,” he further added.

Interacting one-to-one with industrials, Chouhan said that the next destination of IT in the country will be Indore, adding easy procedures, helpful and encouraging behaviour and better connectivity along with adequate infrastructure make the state suitable for investment in all sectors. He interacted with several industry icons like Puneet Dalmia, Nadir Godrej, Pranav Adani, etc.