‘Global City will prove to be milestone in Haryana development’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Global City will be developed in Gurugram in accordance with international standards and will serve as a significant milestone in the state’s developmental journey.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting with investors at the Global City project site in Gurugram on Friday. Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Bimla Chaudhary, Tejpal Tanwar, and Mukesh Sharma were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the project, with an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore, is expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around five lakh employment opportunities. Spread across 1,000 acres, provision of mixed use land has been made in this project including dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions.

He further informed that the first phase of the project being developed as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year. In the first phase of the project, Rs 940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acres.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a Mass Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. This reservoir will serve both functional and aesthetic purposes—acting as a major water storage facility while also enhancing the visual appeal of the city. It will provide a seven-day backup water supply for Global City. He said that there will be a 10.7 km utility tunnel in the Global City, which will have provision for water pipeline, electric cable, fire services, lighting system, ventilation system, fire detection, earthing system etc.

The CM said that environmental sustainability is a key component of the project. A green zone spanning 125 acres is proposed to help keep Global City’s temperature lower than that of Gurugram. Highlighting the project’s connectivity, he said Global City will be just 30 minutes from Delhi International Airport, 20 minutes from the railway station/ICD, and only 10 minutes from the heliport and Multimodal Transit Hub.