Global AI centre to be set up in Haryana

Chandigarh: A Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) centre would be soon set up in Haryana with the assistance of the World Bank.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister (CM)

Nayab Singh Saini, and representatives of the World Bank here on Friday. Industries and Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present in the meeting.

The CM said that the present state government in its manifesto has announced to establish Haryana as a global education hub through which the youth would be imparted training in AI and modern skills. This initiative of Global AI centre is set to position Haryana as a hub for artificial intelligence research and innovation.

In addition to the AI centre, the CM also expressed keen interest for collaboration with the World Bank on the ambitious interlinking of rivers project. The World Bank also expressed keen interest in cooperation in this direction. The interlinking of rivers is expected to significantly improve irrigation facilities across the state and

help implement the Amrit Sarover Scheme, which aims to rejuvenate water bodies and enhance water storage capacity particularly in rural areas.

Saini said that a team from Haryana will soon visit Gujarat to study the interlinking of rivers there.