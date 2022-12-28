'Glimpses: My Life As A Journalist' Book Released

New Delhi: The book Glimpses: My Life As A Journalist, written by veteran journalist Brij Bhardwaj, was released at a function held at India International Centre in New Delhi. The book is a compendium of his five decades journey as a journalist, was released by eminent editor, HK Dua and has been published by Har-Anand Publications.

Dua released this book in the presence of Farooq Abdullah, MP and former Chief Minister of J&K alongside Ajay Maken, former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader.

Bhardwaj recounted his journey as a journalist that began in the 1950s during which he covered a variety of assignments and many hot-spots from time to time. From being a "child of the partition", which he described himself as having come from Lahore, to various key assignments covered for Hindustan Times where he served for 30 years. From rubbing shoulders with the galaxy of political leaders to being in the midst of action in Afghanistan, Russia, Kashmir, Punjab and Assam, the book covers it all.