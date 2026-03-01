Glad that ‘jan sabha’ to finally take place as per pre-scheduled programme: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s public meeting at Jantar Mantar to be held on Sunday as scheduled, after the Delhi Police granted permission late Saturday night following a day of back-and-forth over the event. With the approval now in place, there is no change in the announced programme, clearing the way for the rally in the heart of the national capital.

Announcing the development at a late-night press conference, AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that the rally will proceed as per the pre-determined schedule. Reacting to the permission, Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness that the meeting will finally take place according to plan and appealed to the people of Delhi to attend the public gathering. After initial cancellation of permission for the AAP’s rally at Jantar Mantar, AAP chief Kejriwal had expressed strong displeasure over the cancellation and questioned the circumstances under which the permission was withdrawn at the last moment.

Responding to the cancellation, Arvind Kejriwal had stated, “AAP’s rally was scheduled at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, March 1. This rally had been announced several days in advance. At the very last moment, these people got the rally cancelled through the police. Is this the result of the court’s order that came on Friday? Holding a rally and expressing one’s views is everyone’s constitutional right. Such authoritarian conduct is not correct. We must be allowed to hold the rally.” Following his statement and subsequent discussions, the Delhi Police granted permission for the event.