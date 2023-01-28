‘GJM misguiding people, using Gorkhaland demand to rejuvenate dwindling support’

Kolkata: “The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is misguiding people. Their unilateral withdrawal from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration is nothing but a political stunt to gain sympathy and rejuvenate their dwindling support base. Time and again the Gorkhaland demand has been used to fulfill personal political agendas,” alleged Anit Thapa, President, BGPM.



The day after GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri announced the unilateral withdrawal of the party from the GTA Accord stating that the administrative body had failed to deliver, Thapa in a media address in Siliguri, labelled it a gimmick.

“Till they were in power in the GTA everything was fine. Now that they have fared badly and hardly have a support base left, they find the GTA useless. They are the ones who signed the Accord. Had they done it with their eyes blindfolded? Bimal Gurung was the man who had resigned from the GTA in 2013 and again returned as the Chief Executive after a few months. It is all a politics of convenience,” alleged Thapa.

“Gorkhaland has been an emotion that has been played upon by Hill political leaders just to stay in power. They ruined the Hills in the name of Gorkhaland,” added Thapa.

He stated that a permanent political solution would be an empowered GTA with a constitutional guarantee with amenities for the public.

“This is what we understand by permanent political solution and we are working towards it in cooperation with the West Bengal Government. Very soon I will be going to Kolkata to meet the Chief Minister to discuss various issues about the GTA,” stated the BGPM President.