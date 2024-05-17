Giving son Rahul to Rae Bareli, he won’t disappoint you: Sonia Gandhi

Raebareli (UP): Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Friday that she is giving her son to the people of Rae Bareli and “Rahul will not disappoint you”.

She also thanked the people for giving her an opportunity to serve them as an MP for 20 years.

“My everything is all given by you. So, brothers and sisters, I am giving you my son. You consider me yours,” she said.

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the voters, Sonia asked the people to consider Rahul Gandhi too as their own.

“Rahul will not disappoint you,” said Sonia Gandhi, as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stood by her side on the stage at a joint election rally here.

“I taught the same lessons to Rahul and Priyanka which Indira Gandhi and the people of Rae Bareli had taught me. To respect all, protect the weak, fight against injustice for the rights of people. Don’t be afraid, because your roots of struggle and traditions are very deep,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi said, “Not only the tender memories of life, but also the roots of my family are connected to this soil for the last 100 years... this relationship as sacred as Mother Ganga is with the farmers of Awadh and Rae Bareli. It started with a movement and continues till today.”

Talking about her mother-in-law and former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, who was the MP from Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi said, “Indira ji had a special place for Rae Bareli in her heart. I saw her closely while working. She had immense affection for you.”

“You gave me a chance to serve you as an MP for 20 years. This is the biggest asset of my life,” she said.