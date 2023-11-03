‘Giving better healthcare facilities topmost priority of Belagavi smart city’

BELAGAVI (Karnataka): At a time when most of the projects undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission are related to the strengthening of infrastructure, construction of roads, developing better civic amenities, the Belagavi Smart City Ltd (BSCL) has revamped Belagavi district hospital to make it a saviour for poor patients belonging to not only Karnataka, but for its neighbouring states of Goa and Maharashtra.



Given that the district was not having any dedicated knee and hip transplant facility at government healthcare centre, the Belagavi Smart City Ltd (BSCL) provided a modular operation theatre (OT) and an ambulance equipped with OT to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Science (BIMS) under the smart city mission.

While talking to Millennium Post, Belagavi Smart City CEO Syeda Afreen Bellary said, “I realised the need of a modular OT and advanced lifesaving ambulances at the hospital during the time of Covid pandemic and at that time I was posted here as the administrator. The knee and hip transplant is done here for free of cost.” Notably, Belagavi was the first among the 20 cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission in 2015 and the projects were started in 2018.