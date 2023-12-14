Give concessions in rail fare to all PWDs: Activists

New Delhi: A section of activists have demanded concessions in train fare for all 21 categories of disabled persons identified in the central act for rights of persons with disabilities.

At present, the Indian Railways offers concession in train fare to only four categories of persons with disabilities which are (i) orthopaedically handicapped/paraplegic persons who cannot travel without escort, (ii) mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without escort, (iii) persons with visual impairment with total absence of sight, and (iv) person with hearing and speech impairment (both afflictions together in the same person).

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this information in the Lok Sabha on December 13 responding to questions asked by Janata Dal (U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu who wanted to know why autistic persons have not been covered in the railway concession list despite autism being included in the list of disabilities.