Gita Mahotsav: Khattar emphasises on global unity through ‘Vishwa Gita Paath’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in Kurukshetra University on Saturday.



Khattar called upon the youth to follow Swami Vivekananda’s teachings - “arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is achieved.” During the event, CM Khattar met Vice-Chancellor Somnath Sachdeva, Registrar Sanjeev Sharma, and the teachers of the Fine Arts Department, congratulating them for their contribution to the construction of the statue.

He also addressed the public during the ‘Vishwa Gita Paath’ One Minute Together Gita Recitation programme in Kurukshetra. CM Khattar said that today’s world is grappling with epidemics like corona and wars.

“In the face of such challenges, the world looks to India with the hope that its culture and heritage, embodied in the form of the Gita, can

offer salvation.”

Highlighting initiatives under the National Education Policy, he announced the inclusion of 54 verses of the Gita in the school curriculum this year with plans to integrate more shlokas in the future.

During the International Gita Mahotsav, Khattar visited Gita Sthali Jyotisar to offer prayers to the holy book, along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, MLA Subhash Sudha, and political advisor Bharat Bhushan Bharti and other dignitaries. He also presented a memento to Assam CM. Furthermore, Khattar inaugurated the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra, a government initiative costing approximately Rs 206 crore.