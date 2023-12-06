Gita Mahotsav in Haryana from Dec 7 to 24: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that International Gita Mahotsav-2023 is to be held from December 7 to December 24 in a press conference on Tuesday.



Khattar expressed that akin to the Constitution of India being regarded as the Gita of the government system, he perceives the Gita as a Constitution that imparts guiding principles for life.

He said that this year, Assam will actively participate as a partner state in the International Gita Mahotsav.

Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kurukshetra in 2014, expressed the commitment to make every possible effort to recognize Kurukshetra as a significant centre for the teachings of the Gita.

Following the Prime Minister’s guidance, the Haryana Government has been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level in Kurukshetra since 2016, which has gained tremendous success and popularity over the past

seven years.