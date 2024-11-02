Gita, Ganga, Gaumata and Govind as cornerstones of Indian culture: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav

Bhopal: In a powerful message on the importance of preserving Indian culture’s roots, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday emphasised that “Indian culture cannot survive without the Gita, Ganga, Gaumata, and Govind.”

Speaking at the Govardhan Puja celebration at Kamdhenu Cow Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district, CM Yadav highlighted the spiritual and cultural importance of these symbols to the nation’s identity.

“Gaumata and the Ganga are the only things on earth that are very dear to God, without them the progress of India cannot be imagined. Gauvansh is revered by the entire human race”, CM Yadav said.

This festival keeps the Indian people connected to their roots and shows their feeling of respect towards nature, and It is also a symbol of the promotion of our culture and tradition, CM Yadav added.

At the event, held under the Vedalakshana Gau-Aradhana Mahotsav, CM Yadav performed rituals and offered Chhappan Bhog to Lord Krishna. He also dedicated and laid the foundation for development projects in the Agar-Malwa district, valued at over Rs 49 crore, while distributing benefits to recipients under various welfare schemes.

CM Yadav expressed his commitment to public welfare through the preservation of Indian culture, underscoring Madhya Pradesh’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to gauseva, announcing a doubling of funds for cow shelters across the state to ensure food and protection for destitute and elderly cows.

Furthermore, individuals caring for ten or more cows will receive financial support to strengthen the state’s cultural ties to cow rearing.

CM Yadav pointed to Madhya Pradesh’s significant role in national milk production, contributing nearly 9 percent, and outlined ambitious plans to lead in dairy output through partnerships with the National Dairy Development Board.

He pledged to expand gaushalas to support and sustain cow shelters across the region.

In closing, Yadav urged the community to take a collective pledge to protect the environment, emphasising natural balance and resource conservation as key to India’s prosperity.

He extended his congratulations on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day and celebrated the state’s cultural and environmental heritage.

The CM reaffirmed his commitment to supporting and promoting the state’s rich cultural legacy.