Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh passes away in Lucknow hospital

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh, who represented the prominent Ghosi Assembly seat in Mau district, died on Wednesday at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

His death has created a wave of grief in political circles. His son Sujit Singh, confirmed the news.

Sujit Singh said his father had been unwell for several days and was brought to Lucknow on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated sharply. A team of doctors at Medanta was treating him, but he passed away during treatment.

Sudhakar Singh had recently drawn attention after securing a resounding victory in the by-election, where he defeated BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan by a large margin.

A veteran leader, Singh held several significant positions during his political career.