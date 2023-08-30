‘Ghosi Assembly bypoll result will bring change in country’s politics’

Mau: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday the outcome of the Ghosi assembly by-election, seen as the first poll battle in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc, will bring a change in the country’s politics.



Yadav was addressing a public meeting organised in support of party candidate Sudhakar Singh here.

He also raised apprehension that if the BJP-led NDA comes to power at the Centre again after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, then “you and I cannot vote in future”.

“Even if you have to fight, then fight for your right to vote...because the message of the Ghosi bypoll is not only for UP but also for the country,” the former chief minister said while wooing voters to support the SP candidate. Pointing at the support received from constituents of the INDIA alliance, Yadav said that such an election would hardly have been seen in UP, where “all boundaries from caste to religion were broken for the SP candidate”.

“The parties which were once against us, today all are supporting the SP. We thank them for supporting the samajwadis. This is an important fight. This will be your (voters) big decision as the bypoll’s outcome will bring a change in the politics of the country,” he said.

The SP chief said that ever since the ‘samajwadis’ (socialists) and other opposition parties of the country have united and formed the INDIA alliance, people (of ruling NDA) are worried as to how the bloc was formed.