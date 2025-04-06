Ghazipur: 3 children crushed to death as trailer runs over slum, two critical

Ghazipur: In a heart-wrenching accident in Ghazipur district late Friday night, a speeding trailer crushed five members of a family sleeping in a roadside shanty, killing three children on the spot and leaving two others critically injured.

The incident occurred near Maa Kamakhya Dham in the Gahmar Kotwali area along National Highway 124C, where members of the Dom community were living in makeshift huts by the roadside. The trailer, reportedly en route from Ghazipur to Bihar, veered out of control near Pathra village and rammed into the hut.

According to police, the victims belonged to Lalji Dom’s family. His two daughters — Kabutari (5) and Jwala (2) — died on the spot, while another child succumbed to injuries shortly afterward. His wife, Santara Devi (30), and daughter Sapna (7) sustained critical injuries and were initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Bhadaura. They were later referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment. Following the accident, the driver fled with the vehicle. The police launched a swift manhunt and managed to seize the trailer near the Bihar border. The driver is still absconding.

News of the tragedy sparked outrage in the locality. Distraught locals blocked the highway in protest, demanding justice and support for the bereaved family. Senior officials rushed to the site and assured the crowd of strict action against the culprit and promised housing assistance to the victims’ family.