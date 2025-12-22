Ggm traffic police fines 686 motorists for drunk driving

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram traffic police have issued challans to 686 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special enforcement campaign conducted between December 1 and December 20, officials said. Four vehicles were also impounded during the drive.

The operation was carried out across the city under the directions of Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan. It was supervised on the ground by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters/Highway) Satyapal Yadav.

According to police, multiple traffic teams were constituted and deployed at identified accident-prone stretches and high-traffic locations across Gurugram. Special nakas and night-time checkpoints were set up to screen motorists for alcohol consumption.

During the checks, 686 drivers were found violating drink-and-drive norms and were challaned under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. In addition, four vehicles were impounded for serious violations.

Police clarified that in drink-and-drive cases, the offender’s driving licence is suspended for three months. During this period, the individual is legally barred from driving any vehicle, a measure aimed at deterring repeat offences.

Officials said the drive aimed to curb drunk driving, a leading cause of fatal road accidents, especially during

night hours.