Germany to boost Indo-Pacific military engagement

New Delhi: Germany announces unprecedented military deployment to India, emphasizing its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Air Force will host a multinational exercise in August, with Germany sending a substantial aircraft contingent. Additionally, a German naval frigate and support ship will visit Goa in October, marking the second significant naval deployment to India by Germany in recent times.

“This underlines our serious and long-lasting commitment to the Indo-Pacific, and our position as a reliable partner,” said Sebastian Fuchs, a spokesperson for the German embassy .

Fuchs further highlighted the growing European focus on the Indo-Pacific, with several countries, including Germany, prioritising cooperation with India.

These joint military exercises are a tangible outcome of this strategic shift, he said. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting in Berlin, where both sides discussed strengthening their defence partnership.