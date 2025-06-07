Germany reaffirms strong support in fight against terrorism, says its foreign minister

Berlin: Germany reaffirmed its strong support and solidarity in the fight against terrorism, Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told an Indian Parliamentary delegation that outlined New Delhi's resolve to not give in to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan.

As the delegation visited the European country, it conveyed to German political and diplomatic leadership India's unwavering united stand for zero-tolerance for terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, concluded its visit to Germany on Saturday when the Indian Embassy said India’s firm and principled position against terrorism “found resonance across the top political leadership, decision- makers and think-tanks — reinforcing depth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.”

Earlier on Friday evening, the delegation called on Minister Wadephul, who, building on his recent meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, “condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Germany’s strong support and solidarity with India, in the fight against terrorism,” said a post on X by the Indian Embassy here.

Both sides “discussed ways to further strengthen & deepen multi-faceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to a rule-based international order, based on shared democratic values,” it added.

“We underscored the significant threat terrorism poses to democracy, humanity, and human rights, and expressed grave concern over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” Prasad said on X after the meeting. “Emphasizing the need for collective action, we stressed that democratic nations must unite to counter this menace.”

The discussions also focused on enhancing and deepening the multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership, built on a shared commitment to upholding a rules-based international order rooted in democratic values, he added.

The delegation had earlier interacted with key members of German Bundestag (MdBs) in charge of foreign and security policy, such as Jurgen Hardt, Foreign Policy Spokesperson of CDU, and Tilman Kuban, as well as leading think-tanks in Germany.

“They emphasised India’s message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. The delegation conveyed that India’s response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack had been precise, measured and non-escalatory. They also explained India's clear position that there is no differentiation between terrorists and those who aid or shelter them,” the Indian Embassy said.

During an interaction with leaders and key representatives of the Indian community in Germany, the all-party Parliamentary delegation appreciated the support and solidarity shown by the Indian Diaspora in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The participants observed two-minute silence in solemn memory of the victims and pledged to remain united against the menace of terrorism,” the Indian Embassy said in another post on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Parliament 'Bundestag', Armin Laschet, and lawmakers Ralph Brinkhaus and Hubertus Heil here.

“Grateful for today’s exchange with the Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation. Germany and India share a trusted partnership, especially on global security. We also discussed the brutal 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam. I’m deeply shocked. Germany stands with India in the fight against terrorism,” Laschet said.

“Now it’s vital the ceasefire holds and dialogue continues. Peace serves us all,” he said in a post on X.

The delegation leaders “noted momentum in India-German Strategic Partnership and joint role in ensuring global Peace and Security,” the Embassy of India said in a post on X.

The Indian team also held a productive interaction with Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the German Parliament, and deeply appreciated Berlin's strong and unequivocal support for India's principled stand against terrorism.

“They conveyed India’s firm response to Pahalgam terror attack and briefed about #OperationSindoor, reiterating the country’s zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the India mission said.

The delegation arrived here on Thursday from Belgium to convey India's stance. India's Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte welcomed the delegation and briefed its members on India-Germany ties, with a focus on expanding strategic partnership and growing cooperation in trade and investment, defence, S&T and mobility.

A statement from the Indian Embassy here said that the delegation interacted with senior members of German Parliament (Bundestag) active in the fields of foreign policy and international affairs and a leading think-tank in Germany, the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) on day one.

Ending the day’s engagements, the delegation also had an interaction with representatives from leading German think-tanks and eminent personalities at a reception hosted by Ambassador Gupte, the statement said.

The delegation includes MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai and former minister of state M J Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The on-ground hostilities from Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.