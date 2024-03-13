German refugee held for ‘illegal stay’ in Kolkata

Kolkata: A German refugee from Bahrain who was illegally staying at an unknown location in Kolkata was arrested from Park Street on Monday.



Sources said Jalal Jasim (42) is originally from Bahrain in the Middle East but was reportedly staying in Germany as a refugee. In July, 2021 he came to India on tourist visa but did not return after expiry of the visa tenure.

On Monday afternoon, Jasim went to a restaurant in the Park Street area where he got involved in an altercation with the restaurant authority over the bill amount. The restaurant authority reportedly informed police. While talking to Jasim, cops doubted his citizenship after hearing his unclear English. During interrogation at the Park Street Police Station, cops came to know that Jasim is a refugee in Germany. A refugee identity card was also reportedly found from his possession.

Jasim reportedly claimed that his wife and daughter live in Tangra and he had come for them. He was produced at the Bankshall Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, police are trying to locate his wife and daughter.