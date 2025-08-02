German delegation to visit U’khand led by Indian-origin Parliamentarian

NEW DELHI: Further strengthening Indo- German cooperation, and expanding the domain of youth skill development and structured mobility of workforce, a German delegation led by Frankfurt City Parliament member Rahul Kumar is all set to visit the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand soon.

The purpose of the visit of the German delegation is to explore partnerships with local training institutions and skilling agencies, and also exploring opportunities for skilled and trained youth in Germany.

Promoting bilateral investment in the field of education, mobility and healthcare sectors is also going to be the aim, Kumar, on a visit here, told journalists here on Friday.

During his visit to India, Kumar, the first German politician with Indian roots to win a seat in Frankfurt’s city Parliament in 2021, held high level meetings with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and also engaged in discussions with govt representatives from Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

He also met the German Ambassador to India in a bid to further explore avenues of Indo- German cooperation.

Kumar continues to lead a forward-thinking Indo-German agenda, centred on cross-cultural dialogue and economic partnership.

As the SPD’s Digitalisation Spokesperson for the Rhine-Main region, Kumar works closely with Bundestag (National) MP Armand Zorn to shape progressive digital and integration policy.

Last year also, Kumar had visited India and met key political and business leaders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand.