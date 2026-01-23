Geothermal energy to power Himachal’s ‘Green Future’, says CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is exploring the vast potential of geothermal energy resources as a significant supplementary source of renewable energy.



This initiative aligns with changing climatic conditions in the Himalayan region, which places importance on the need to harness alternative energy sources.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the subject, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said, “Keeping in mind the changing climatic conditions, geothermal energy would prove to be a sustainable and secure source of energy.”

He said that Himachal Pradesh has set an ambitious target to become a Green Energy State in 2026, aiming to meet over 90 per cent of its energy demand through renewable sources.

“The government was working with a spirit of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’, a systemic transformation, to shift Himachal Pradesh towards a clean, self-reliant and sustainable energy future,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that while Himachal Pradesh has already made significant strides in hydropower, the state is now focusing on an integrated approach involving solar and hydro energy to further reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Himachal Pradesh possesses considerable geothermal potential, especially in regions such as Manikaran and Kasol in Kullu district and Tattapani in Mandi district.

These areas exhibit surface temperatures ranging from 57 to 97 degrees Celsius along with high geothermal gradients, making them suitable not only for electricity generation but also for tourism-based development centred around hot springs.

Harnessing this natural resource, he said, reflects the government’s commitment to innovative governance and optimal utilisation of the state’s natural assets under the ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ framework.