Gen Pande on 2-day visit to B’desh meets his counterpart

Dhaka: Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday met his Bangladeshi counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed here and discussed various aspects of mutual interest and explored ways to further expand bilateral defence and security ties.

Gen Pande, who arrived here earlier Monday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh - his second trip to the country as Army chief, also interacted with Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed forces division.

The Indian Army chief visited Bangladesh in July last year on his first foreign visit after assuming charge of the top post.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, #BangladeshArmy & Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, #Bangladesh and discussed aspects of mutual interest,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) - the media wing of the Bangladesh Armed forces - in a statement said that Gen Pande made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army chief at army headquarters and thanked him for his invitation.

The two army chiefs discussed the existing bilateral ties and future cooperation for the progress of the two countries, the statement added.

“The Indian Army chief’s visit is expected to play an important role in promoting relations between Bangladesh and India,” the statement added.