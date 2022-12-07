Gen Pande meets nat'l integration tour group

New Delhi: 25 local Buddhist women in the age group of (22-65) years of age of Hanu- Aryan Valley of Kargil district met the Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and AWWA president Archana Pande at Army House, New Delhi on Tuesday.



The group is part of a National integration tour which covered Leh-Delhi-Varanasi- Bodhgaya to see their rich cultural heritage and to be a part of national mainstream.

These ladies belong to far flung villages namely Hanu-Yokma and Hanu-Goma of Hanu-Aryan Valley located in Kargil district of UT of Ladakh.

These brave and enthusiast ladies started their journey from Leh on November, when they got the opportunity to interact with Lieutenant Governor of Leh at Raj-Niwas, Leh. On November 25, these ladies interacted with the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The group reached Lucknow on November 27 and met with Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. At Varanasi, these ladies visited National Archery Centre, Banaras Hindu University and got an insight of Hindu Religion at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

In Bodhgaya, the group visited the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya to witness the Passing out Parade rehearsal of Gentlemen Cadets and the adventurous multi activity display. They also attend various Religious sermons at Sarnath, Dhamek Stupa and Nalanda University at Rajgir.

Conceptualised as an educational, awareness and motivational tour for people living in far flung villages of Leh/ Ladakh and border areas, this National Integration Tour consisting 25 Buddhist Women of Hanu Aryan Valley has been a learning and memorable experience for them.