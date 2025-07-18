Gehlot demands judicial panel with IAF, aviation experts to probe Ahmedabad plane crash

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded a judicial commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Gehlot said the commission should include senior officials from the Indian Air Force and experts from the aviation sector to investigate the incident.

"There is a growing sentiment that since the pilots are no longer alive to present their side, blaming them becomes the easiest option. Several experts have questioned why such experienced and medically fit pilots would intentionally switch off the fuel supply," Gehlot wrote. The Congress leader, who has previously served as the Union civil aviation minister, said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report on the crash has led to widespread concerns and speculations across the globe and he too had serious doubts about the findings of the report. "It has been over a month since the accident, yet discussions continue in the media, on social media and within the global aviation community. The entire nation wants to know what caused the death of 260 people," he added.