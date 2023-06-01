Gehlot announces free electricity for up to 100 units in poll-bound Raj

In a major political move to score a majority over Opposition parties in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free electricity for up to 100 units to the people of his state. The free electricity scheme will come into effect from Thursday (June 1).

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot said: “After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding fuel surcharge in electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken.”

The Rajasthan CM further announced that the electricity bill will be zero for those who consume electricity up to 100 units per month.

“First 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost. No matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charges for the first 100 units,” Gehlot said in a late-night announcement.

He further announced that fixed charges up to 200 units, fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived.

