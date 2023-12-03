GDP data shows economy will grow fastest, PM working to make it all-inclusive: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: India’s latest GDP figures indicate that the country will become the fastest growing economy in the world, and at the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to make it all-inclusive, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.



Addressing Mati Kala Mahotsav here, Shah said a three-fold rise in the Khadi sector turnover meant providing employment opportunities to lakhs and crores of people, thereby making rising GDP figures more “manviya” (human).

He said Khadi became more adorable to people than it was during the Independence movement thanks to the efforts undertaken by PM Modi’s efforts.

“Only yesterday, India’s GDP figure indicated that we will be the fastest-growing economy in the world. Under Modi’s leadership, India’s economy has grown by leaps and bounds. Our economy, which was earlier at the 11th position, is (now) ranked at 5th, but at the same time, Modi has taken steps to make the economy all-inclusive,” Shah said.

India on Friday reported a 7.6 per cent growth in its GDP for the second quarter of 2023-24, much higher than 6.2 per cent for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

“When you provide them with a job, make them self-reliant, and spread happiness in their houses, then the rising GDP figure becomes ‘manviya’. These measures increase the GDP but they also spread confidence, self-reliance and happiness among crores of people,” Shah said.