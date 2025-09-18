Gaza gasping, world must not look away: TN CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was shaken by the sufferings of people in Gaza and said India must speak firmly, and the world must unite to end the horror now. Stalin, in a social media post said: "Gaza is gasping, the world must not look away. I am shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in #Gaza. Every visual is gut-wrenching. The cries of infants, the sight of starving children, the bombing of hospitals, and the declaration of genocide by the UN Commission of Inquiry together show the suffering that no human being should ever be subjected to." Further, he said: "When innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option. Every conscience must rise. India must speak firmly, the world must unite, and we must all act to end this horror now."